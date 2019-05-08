England’s Catholic schools back State in LGBT Sex Education law

May 8, 2019 by Jill

by Jules Gomes, Rebel Priest:

Catholic authorities in England have enthusiastically endorsed the government’s new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) laws which override parental rights and normalise same-sex marriage and transgenderism to children as young as four.

The regulations, approved during Easter week by the House of Lords, brings to an end a long-running internal battle within the Conference of Catholic Bishops of England and Wales and the Catholic Education Service over the issue of teaching same-sex relationships in primary schools and the role of parents as the ‘primary and original’ educators of their children.

The statutory instrument, which makes teaching LGBT relationships and sexual practices compulsory, abolishes the right of parents to withdraw primary school children (aged 4 to 11) from Relationships Education, where children will be taught about gay relationships and same-sex parenting.

Parents can still withdraw their primary school children from Sex Education, but for withdrawing children in secondary schools parents will have to seek the Headteacher’s permission. The head teacher can refuse this “request”.

Children in Relationships Education classes will have to demonstrate “respect” and acceptance for gay relationships, agreeing that such relationships are just as normal, valid, positive and beneficial as traditional marriage.

Despite vigorous opposition to the regulations from traditionalist Catholics and sustained public protests by Muslim parents in a number of cities in England, the Catholic Education Service (CES) representing the Bishops’ education policy for 2300 Catholic schools and colleges in England and Wales has eagerly embraced the new regulations.

Read here